The head of the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Kyrylo Budanov said that in order to maintain the current composition of its forces, Ukraine must mobilize at least 30,000 citizens per month, NV.ua reported.

According to Budanov, society must accept the mobilization process as it is, since reducing the necessary indicators is impossible.

„We cannot mobilize less than 30,000 people per month. This is the minimum number needed to maintain what we have,” said Budanov, who said the recent estimate by the military minister in Kiev would not change the army’s need for personnel.

The real number of soldiers lost has been kept secret by both Russia and Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. According to Western estimates, the Russian army is suffering a much higher number of casualties on the front, but it is also much higher than the Ukrainian one.

The aggressor state Russia currently does not want to stop the war against Ukraine, so we should not expect it to end in the coming winter, Budanov is categorical.

Zelensky’s advisor expressed his expectation that “technical negotiations” will begin soon on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Budanov said that technical talks on Russia's war in Ukraine are likely to take place in the near future, but added that he does not expect a quick agreement.

“I think everyone will witness negotiations very soon. However, they will mainly concern the technical side of things and preparations for something bigger, which, I hope, we will eventually get to,”, Budanov said in an interview for the YouTube project “Moseichuk+”.

The US-backed peace talks have so far failed to lead to decisive steps to end the war. The last round of trilateral talks took place in February.

In response to a question about whether the fighting would continue into the winter, Budanov said that it was unrealistic to expect the war to end now because the Russian side does not want to stop its aggression.