Ukrainian Defense Minister Requests Early EU Loan to Cover Deficit

Ukraine wants to use part of a European Union loan earmarked for next year to help cover this year's $27 billion budget deficit, Defense Minister Yevgen Khmara said, quoted by Reuters.

At a press conference, he announced that Kiev's military plan "must be clear to Ukraine's partners, as well as to the entire military command," BTA specified.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister promised that if the money is allocated ahead of schedule, he will present a "clear plan" and "common vision" for how the war will be waged.

The EU will allocate a total of 90 billion euros to Ukraine by the end of next year. The war has been going on for more than four and a half years.

Khmara also reported that Ukraine has tested four potential interceptors designed to shoot down the "Shahed" jet drones, which Russia is increasingly using in attacks against Ukraine.

"The search for countermeasures against drones continues. There are already four potential interceptors that can shoot down Shaheds. Field tests have already been conducted with them," Khmara said, quoted by Ukrinform.

According to him, the next task is to improve the developed solutions as quickly as possible and increase production to thousands of units.

Khmara also said that former Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov was offered a model or format for continuing joint work on various projects. However, he said that Fedorov has not yet responded to the proposal.