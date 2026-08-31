Zelensky: Ukraine is preparing for further negotiations with the US

Ukraine is preparing for further negotiations with representatives of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last night, quoted by Ukrinform.

“There were important meetings – together with our team, we are preparing for new contacts with the US President's envoys. More details will follow tomorrow (today - ed. note). "We are doing everything possible to ensure that war will not remain the only option for what lies ahead," Zelensky said in a statement published on the presidential website, BTA reported.

According to him, it is important that "America shares many of our views on the situation both on the front and in terms of strikes."

"We need to be active, and that is exactly how we are working - actively, without days off," the Ukrainian president added.

Ukrinform recalls that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during an unexpected visit to Moscow earlier this week, proposed a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to end the war.

Zelensky said that the US side had informed the Ukrainian authorities about their recent meetings in Moscow. According to him, the US is pushing a realistic vision of what needs to be done.