Israel builds missile shield in Greece

Greece and Israel are expected to sign agreements today in Tel Aviv for the implementation of the "Achilles Shield" project, the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Kathimerini" reports.

The "Achilles Shield" project is a complex system for air, missile and drone defense, BTA specified.

Cooperation with Israel and Israeli defense industry companies occupies a central place in Greece's plans to modernize its air defense.

The upcoming signing of the agreements is a stage in the implementation of the project. They will be signed between the General Directorate of Defense Investments and Armaments of the Ministry of National Defense of Greece and SIBAT - the Directorate for Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Israel.

The total value of the "Achilles Shield" project is expected to reach 3.1 billion euros, with twelve Greek companies expected to participate, carrying out activities worth over 700 million euros.

The air defense system will combine existing Greek military equipment, including the "Patriot" air defense systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, located at military sites on the islands and on the mainland, with Israeli air defense systems.

Among them are the "Spider" self-propelled short-range systems (Spyder) of the company "Rafael", the "Barak MX" systems of IAI for countering medium-range threats, as well as the "David’s Sling" system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and other long-range threats.

The system will operate using software based on artificial intelligence. It will identify and classify potential threats and suggest the most effective ways to respond. "Achilles Shield" will be connected to subsystems responsible for missile defense, countering drones and broader air defense operations, which analyze data without human intervention and indicate the optimal response.