Basket with care! Prices of over 1,600 items in stores are reduced

In Greece, over 1,600 basic consumer goods have been put on sale at lower prices. The measure is part of a government initiative to address the cost of living crisis through targeted agreements with suppliers, eKathimerini reported.

Public opinion polls consistently show that inflation, including rising prices of food and other essential goods, as well as rent and services, is among the main concerns of Greeks. The new initiative covers food and essential goods, as well as school supplies, ahead of the start of the school year next month.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is running for re-election next year, said on Sunday that the program would lead to a 5-7% price cut over the next two to four months.

"Obviously this is not the solution to all the problems that are currently putting pressure on family budgets," Mitsotakis said in a social media post. "But it is a tangible relief, especially now that many families are also facing the costs associated with the start of the new school year," he added.

So far, more than 90 wholesale companies, 12 supermarket chains and three toy and school supply chains have joined the program.

The reduced prices will be marked with special stickers, and consumers will also be able to check on an online platform which products are included in the promotion, what the discount is and where they are offered.