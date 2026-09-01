Polish prosecutors launch sabotage investigation into drone factory fire

Polish prosecutors have launched an investigation into a fire at a combat drone factory south of Warsaw on suspicion of terrorism and working for a foreign intelligence service, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The fire broke out at the factory of Polish defense company WB Electronics in the town of Skarzysko-Kamenna, about 150 kilometers south of the capital Warsaw, and was reported shortly after midnight.

A local police spokeswoman told the Polish newspaper "Fakt" that the fire had been extinguished. "No one was injured," she said. The prosecutor's office in Aix said it had opened an investigation into the case.

An intelligence spokesman earlier said that officers from Poland's Internal Security Service had arrived at the scene, but that "it is still too early to confirm whether the incident was an act of sabotage."

According to Polish private radio station RMF FM, the company's surveillance cameras captured an unknown man wearing a mask and a backpack, who is believed to have set fire to one of the factory's premises. The man reportedly also triggered the alarm system.

Poland is a key political and military ally of Ukraine in the war against Russia, and the country is also significantly expanding its military capabilities.

The government in Warsaw accuses the intelligence services of Russia and Belarus of sending several agents to the country to carry out sabotage.