Romania evacuates sick children and their relatives from the Gaza Strip on humanitarian flight

Five sick children from the Gaza Strip and their relatives were evacuated last night on a humanitarian flight organized by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports Agerpres. This was the 12th flight of this type, with a total of 20 people evacuated, the agency said, quoted by BTA.

The humanitarian mission is a direct reflection of the commitments made by Romania within the framework of the Peace Council in Washington, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

There was a medical team on board the plane, which provided monitoring and medical assistance to the patients throughout the trip.

The mission was carried out under the auspices of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism in close cooperation with the World Health Organization. A Romanian Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft was used.

After arriving in Bucharest, two of the patients, accompanied by their relatives, will receive specialized medical treatment in hospitals in Romania, while the other three children and their companions will be transported to Belgium.