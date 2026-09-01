Iranian political activist collapses and dies during rally

Nemat Elhami (Namat Alhami), a local political activist, veteran of the Iran-Iraq War and former candidate for parliament from the Parsabad-Billa Savar-Aslanduz constituency, collapsed and died during a night rally in the city of Bilya Savar, Ardabil province, Vesti.bg reports.

Elhami was speaking to a crowd gathered in “Beyat“ Square when he suddenly fell silent and fell onto the podium. Those present rushed to help him.

Footage of the incident, lasting about 20 seconds, was shared on social media. They show Elhami speaking into a microphone before suddenly losing consciousness and falling on stage.

Iranian media reported that Elhami suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday night and medical teams were unable to revive him.

According to Mehr News, Elhami was a well-known figure in the region and a long-time political activist.

Iranian authorities and medical services have not released a detailed medical report beyond the information about the sudden cardiac arrest.

Local media reports have not indicated any sabotage or deliberate actions related to his death.

Billa Savar is located in close proximity to Iran's border with Azerbaijan.