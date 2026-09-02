Kaia Kalas: EU to provide Ukraine with expiring interceptor missiles

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kalas has called on the EU to provide Ukraine with expiring interceptor missiles.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing an official statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kalas before the informal meeting of the European Union defense ministers.

According to Kalas, this will allow to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian population against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks.

"July and August have become the deadliest months for the civilian population of Ukraine. Russia is intensifying the escalation in order to inflict as much damage as possible on the Ukrainians in order to break them.

The Ukrainians are holding their ground and we must support them. The main issue is air defense," the publication quotes the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs as saying.

"We know that some countries have interceptor missiles whose shelf life will soon expire. It would be very good if they provided them to Ukraine so that it could use them to protect its people," Kaia Kalas noted.

According to her, at the same time, work continues on the joint production of European missiles with the participation of Ukraine.