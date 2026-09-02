Ukraine has destroyed a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in the Rostov region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet near the Millerovo airfield in Russia's Rostov region and a Ka-27 helicopter near the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar region in strikes carried out on August 27 and 30, "Ukrinform" reported, citing a post on the "Facebook" of the General Staff of the AFU.

"After analyzing additional data, the destruction of a "Ka-27" helicopter near the Yeisk airfield, in the Krasnodar region, Russia, on August 30, 2026 was confirmed. The destruction of a "MiG-29" aircraft was also confirmed near the Millerovo airfield, Rostov region, Russia, on August 27, 2026," the statement said.

In addition, last night, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a number of military targets of the Russian forces.

In Volodymyrovka, Donetsk region, an ammunition depot was hit. In Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, a depot of materials and equipment was hit. In Rechitsa, Bryansk region, Russia, military equipment was hit.

"The scale of the damage is being clarified. Operations against key enemy military targets continue," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.