Netherlands moves billions of dollars in gold from US and Canada to UK

The central bank of the Netherlands has announced that it has exported billions of dollars in gold from the US and Canada and transferred them to London due to rising geopolitical tensions, writes the BBC. In the complex logistical operation, 86 tons of the precious metal were transferred over several months, "Focus" listed. The gold is now held by the Bank of England, where this asset can be traded more easily "in a crisis situation". According to the president of the Dutch Central Bank, the move was necessary to strengthen and prepare the country for crises.

The decision comes against the backdrop of an ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada, with both countries announcing new mutual tariffs after failed trade talks, the BBC notes.

About 27 tonnes of the gold was physically transferred across the ocean from New York and Ottawa to Zeist in the Netherlands. The rest was sold on the New York Stock Exchange and bought back on the London Stock Exchange. Combining the buying and selling processes and physical transport allowed the bank to spread the risks associated with such a complex physical movement of gold, the financial institution said in a statement. They believe that the gold stored at the Bank of England “is considered the most easily tradable gold in the world“ and is therefore more easily accessible in times of crisis than if it were still in the US or Canada.

The total gold reserves in the Netherlands were 612.4 tonnes at the end of 2025 and are valued at 72.2 billion euros.