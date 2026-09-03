Donald Trump vows to actively campaign for Republicans

US President Donald Trump has vowed to actively campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections, saying he plans multiple visits to states where contested races are expected, Reuters reported.

During a White House dinner with congressional Republicans, Trump highlighted his role so far in the party's election campaigns and promised a busy schedule in the last month before the vote, similar to that of his own presidential campaign in 2024, BTA reported.

“I will be with you 100% all the way to November“, Trump told the audience, which included Republican congressmen from some of the most contested electoral districts.

“It all comes down to 35 races. "We'll see if we can make it a win for everyone," he added, referring to the congressional elections.

The president faces a low approval rating amid voter discontent over the war with Iran and persistent inflation. This is causing concern among Republicans who are trying to preserve their fragile majorities in both houses of Congress in the November 3 elections, Reuters reported.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on August 31, only 33% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance - the lowest level of his political career and the third consecutive month in which the indicator has remained at that level.

The war with Iran has disrupted global oil supplies, led to higher energy prices in the United States and deepened the cost of living crisis. The conflict has entered its seventh month with no immediate diplomatic efforts to end it. In recent days, Washington and Tehran have traded their most intense blows since July, rekindling fears of a full-scale war.

In recent weeks, Trump has visited Texas, where he has attended a fundraiser for state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for Senate. The president is also campaigning in South Carolina for Darlene Graham, who won the Republican primary and will run for her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate seat in November.

"I'm going to be making a lot of visits," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Among them will be a campaign event in Alaska in support of incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan. The president also said he would campaign for “a few governors“.

“I love the governors, but we care about the Senate and the House,“ Trump said.

The president is already expected to speak on both nights of the Republican Party's unusual convention next week. Some party officials have linked his expanded presence to concerns that the Republican National Committee may struggle to attract enough members and activists to the event.