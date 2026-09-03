Price drops for some foods in supermarkets in Greece

Prices in supermarkets in Greece fell by 0.15% in August compared to August 2025, according to a study by the Consumer Goods Retail Research Institute, writes Ekathimerini.

For the 12-month period from August 2025 to July 2026, prices rose by 1.22%, while a slight drop of 0.08% was recorded in the summer quarter from June to August, "Focus" indicated.

At the same time, individual categories of goods show very small fluctuations compared to the first months of the year. Of the 23 categories examined, 13 recorded price increases and 10 recorded decreases.

The largest price decreases in August were recorded in the following categories: fresh fruits and vegetables (-7.60%), pet food and supplies (-2.32%), fresh and frozen yeast (-1.93%), alcoholic beverages (-1.63%) and fresh fish and seafood (-1.07%).

The largest increases last month were recorded in the following categories: appetizers, savoury and other ready-to-serve products (+3.42%), processed meats (+3.06%), biscuits and chocolate (+2.63%), nuts (+2.62%), water, soft drinks and juices (+2.55%), the publication adds.