Polish Prime Minister: Fire at Ukraine Drone Factory Was Arson Organized by Russia

The fire at a factory owned by Polish defense company WB Electronics was “arson“ organized by Russia. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, quoted by Politico, reports News.bg.

“This is a continuation of Russia's escalating actions in Europe“, Tusk said. According to him, these “are not the first cases and, what is worse, they certainly will not be the last“.

On the day of the attack, Polish prosecutors classified the incident as a “terrorist crime“ committed by “a foreign intelligence service“ and related to “arson“.

The factory fire

The WB Electronics factory caught fire on Monday morning. The company is one of the largest private defense companies in Poland and produces drones and temporary duty munitions used by Ukraine against Russian troops.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with no casualties.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of increased Russian attacks on facilities related to military production for Ukraine.

Second fire in Poland

A second fire broke out in Poland on Sunday - this time at a factory in Lublin. The company produces aerospace components, including parts for airplanes and helicopters.

Arson attempt in Slovakia

An arson attempt has also been reported at a factory of a Ukrainian drone manufacturer in Slovakia.

Police have detained three suspects - two Latvian citizens and one Ukrainian. According to the investigation, they planned to cause a large-scale fire at the facility. An incendiary mixture and an attack plan were found in their possession.