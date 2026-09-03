Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defense Pawel Zalewski has called the Russians a "ruthless" and "cruel" enemy after blaming Russia for the drone incident in the German city of Leipzig. The official made the statement on RMF FM radio station.

He claims that the Russians are allegedly carrying out "hybrid attacks" to dissuade Europeans from supporting Ukraine and "divide NATO from within".

"The Russians want to weaken European cohesion and Europe's ability to support Ukraine. That is why these acts of sabotage are happening. But we know this and we, the Poles, have experience. "And today Germany is also starting to learn that the Russians are a ruthless, cruel enemy," he noted.

According to the deputy minister, Poland must strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, including defense companies. He also noted that NATO countries must strengthen the "resilient society" and continue to help Ukraine.

On September 1, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful announced that Berlin held Russia responsible for the discovery of a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig Airport in early August.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the suspects were a Latvian citizen born in Russia and a Belarusian citizen with a Russian passport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Germany blamed Moscow for the incident because of its own economic problems.

Earlier, the Estonian foreign minister called the issuance of tourist visas to Russians a "threat" to the EU.