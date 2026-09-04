US President Donald Trump has undertaken sweeping domestic and foreign policy changes that are reshaping the global map. In an official statement, the head of state announced the appointment of Adam Telle as acting Secretary of the US Army, after the previous head Dan Driscoll resigned due to serious tensions with Pentagon chief Peter Hegseth. The castling comes at a critical moment, marked by the White House's increasing pressure to end military conflicts and review financial aid to allies.

In parallel with the changes in the Pentagon, the American leader demonstrated extraordinary confidence regarding the conflict in Eastern Europe, stating categorically: “We will cope“ with the Ukrainian settlement. His words coincide with preparations to send American emissaries to Kiev and Moscow in the coming days, which was also confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, Trump has tightened his tone towards European allies, announcing on social media that the US will demand that Europe return the hundreds of billions of dollars provided free of charge to Ukraine and NATO in the form of ammunition and military aid. The big intrigue remains the upcoming December the G20 summit in Miami, which will be held at Trump's luxury resort “National Doral“. Asked about the potential participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump recalled his position that isolating Russia was a mistake and that the Russian leader's presence would be “very useful“ in resolving global crises. The topic has already provoked sharp reactions among Western allies. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that if he met Putin face to face in Miami, his message would be short and clear: “Get out of Ukraine“. Despite the international outcry and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, the White House remains open to diplomatic dialogue at the highest level on American soil.