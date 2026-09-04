Sochi Strikes: Air Defense Division and Oil Base Hit

In the early hours of September 4 a massive wave of drone attacks was observed on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Striking in Sochi: Air Defense Division Defeated and Oil Base Burning

Serious explosions shook the area of the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi and the federal territory “Sirius“. According to information from Ukrainska Pravda, defense forces have hit a Russian air defense (ADF) division near the city, where the S-300 or S-400 anti-aircraft missile system is located.

The attack in Sochi also resulted in a large-scale fire at a local oil depot, confirmed by the regional operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory. Russian media reports material damage to residential buildings from falling debris and active work of emergency services, with no reports of injuries at the moment.

New wave near Moscow: 23 drones shot down

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced via the “Max“ platform that air defenses had neutralized 13 new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the approaches to Moscow. As reported by the Interfax agency, this brings the total number of drones intercepted in the current night attack to 23. Due to the threat to flight safety, “Vnukovo“ airport and other air terminals temporarily stopped receiving and taking off aircraft, then resumed work.

Kiev changes transport mode: More buses and open bridges

The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko also reacted to the increased air traffic. The capital's authorities are redirecting 140 additional buses to duplicate the metro lines and connect the two banks of the Dnieper River. The goal is to ease the load on the underground railway during prolonged alarms, writes Ukrinform.

In addition, the Kyiv Defense Council is preparing new safety protocols that provide for traffic relief and allowing movement on key bridges in the city during air emergencies.