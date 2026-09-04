Gunfight between two Ukrainian security services in Kiev: internal investigation underway

President Volodymyr Zelensky said an investigation would establish what caused a dispute between two Ukrainian security services to escalate into a gunfight in Kiev this week, in which three members of the Defense Ministry's military intelligence were injured, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The dispute revolves around the disappearance for nine days of a Russian nationalist activist who fought alongside Ukrainian troops in the 4-1/2-year war between Moscow and Kiev. The nationalist claims that he was detained by the Security Forces of Ukraine (SSU/SBU) and forced to sign a confession that he collaborated with Russian intelligence. He later retracted that statement.

The street clash took place in central Kiev on Tuesday after the activist's home was searched. SBU officers opened fire on members of a GUR unit. The SBU said it acted to thwart a Moscow-inspired plot to assassinate Russian anti-Kremlin activists in Kiev.

"It is important that the truth comes out. And that similar situations do not happen again," Zelensky said in his evening video address.

„An assessment of the heads of these two services — the SBU and the GUR — will be made based on the results of the internal investigation. It is entirely fair to hold both parties accountable. Both acted in a way that should not have happened," he said.

In connection with the incident, two servicemen from both structures were notified that they were suspects. Zelensky dismissed the head of the SBU's state secret protection department, Oleg Khramov.

In addition, Zelensky said in his evening video address that preliminary dates for the visit of American negotiators had been set.

"We expect to see representatives of the US president here in Kiev," Zelensky stressed. "We expect to meet with them in the coming days. This is very important. It is important for America to continue to be active."