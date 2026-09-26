US and EU block declaration on future pandemics

UN member state leaders renewed their commitment to protect humanity from future pandemics but failed to adopt a joint political declaration on the prevention and response to health crises. The document was blocked due to objections from the United States and the European Union.

This happened at the second high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the topic. It was held in New York as part of the organization's 81st annual session. The first meeting at this level was in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Call for more investment and coordination

Participants stressed the need for global action to prevent pandemics, prepare for them and respond in a coordinated manner when they occur. Emphasis was also placed on more sustainable and equitable investments in health security.

The President of the 81st session of the General Assembly, Halilur Rahman, said that just a few years after the start of the pandemic, the lockdowns, overwhelmed hospitals, closed schools, economic shocks and personal tragedies seem “just like a bad dream“.

Sometimes it is easier to pretend that this never happened. But we cannot erase COVID-19 from our memories. We need to carefully examine this period - where we succeeded and where we failed.

Rahman, who is Bangladesh's foreign minister, also spoke about sleepless nights during the pandemic when his daughter, a doctor by profession, treated COVID-19 patients.

Differences over the text left the declaration without adoption

The non-binding declaration was prepared at the initiative of Armenia and Rwanda and received strong support from countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. However, according to the Associated Press, some developed countries have objected to individual parts of the document.

The European Union has insisted on greater accountability in the spending of funds and for greater efficiency. Germany has called for the text to have a stronger emphasis on prevention.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has opposed the mention of “divisive ideologies“. Washington has also objected to the possibility of a separate agreement in which countries would exchange virus samples in exchange for tests, drugs and vaccines.

The declaration has no legal force but serves as political guidance. It could be reviewed again by the UN General Assembly in December.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has further strengthened calls for international preparedness for future health threats.

Sources: BTA, New York Times