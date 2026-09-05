New turmoil and secret plans in the Middle East

The situation in the region remains critical, marked by deadly military strikes, large-scale arms deals and diplomatic probing behind the scenes. Current data outlines three key events that are redrawing the geopolitical map.

Escalation: Casualties in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon

The military situation along the Lebanese border has heated up again. In a series of new Israeli airstrikes on populated areas in Southern Lebanon At least three people were killed and 23 others were injured.

According to the official report of the Lebanese Ministry of Health, quoted by the TASS news agency (tass.ru), two of the civilians died on the spot in an attack on the town of Kfar-Ruman on Friday evening, and the third died later in hospital from serious injuries sustained in the Ramadi area. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) command said the strikes were in response to provocations along the border.

Billions for arms: Washington approves mega deal with Riyadh

Amid the ongoing conflicts, the State Department of The United States has officially given the green light for the potential sale of advanced weapons and ammunition to Saudi Arabia for a total value of about 5 billion dollars.

The package, details of which were published by the newspaper „Kommersant“ (kommersant.ru) and the Interfax agency (interfax.ru), includes over 10,000 high-precision aviation munitions and guidance kits of the JDAM-ER type (with an extended range), as well as fuses and targeting sensors. The main contractor for the contract will be the Boeing corporation. According to Washington, the delivery will help the kingdom strengthen its defense against regional threats and will not change the military balance in the region. The deal is to be considered by the US Congress.

Behind the scenes: Trump is preparing a large-scale post-war plan

At the same time, it became clear that the White House is already planning the future of the region. The American publication Axios (axios.com) revealed that the administration of President Donald Trump is working on a secret post-war strategy for the Middle East.

According to media sources cited by „Ukrainskaya Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua), Trump has held closed-door meetings with his top advisers to outline a framework that would come into effect after the end of active clashes with Iran. The plan is based on three main pillars:

Creating a regional military alliance of US allies to deter Iran, where Washington will be a guarantor.

Peace agreements in the field of security between Israel and neighboring Syria and Lebanon, as well as a new stage for the Gaza Strip.

Expanding the “Abraham Accords“ to fully normalize diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The strategy is in its early stages and will take several more weeks to develop. Washington plans to implement it regardless of the results of the upcoming Israeli elections in October.