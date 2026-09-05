Four killed in Russian strike on Kamenskoye metallurgical plant

On the night of September 5, Russian forces launched a series of powerful strikes on a large-scale industrial enterprise in the city of Kamenskoye, Dnipropetrovsk region. According to information from local authorities, this is the local metallurgical plant, which was seriously damaged as a result of the attack. The explosions caused a huge fire at the site.

According to the latest data from the regional military administration (OVA), headed by Alexander Gandzha, four people died as a result of the attack, and five others received injuries of varying severity. Three of the injured have been hospitalized, including a 30-year-old woman who is in intensive care in serious condition. Medical teams are providing full emergency care to the injured.

Before the strike itself, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of high-speed ballistic targets in the direction of the Dnieper and Kamenskoye. Rescue services and teams from the State Emergency Service (SES) continue their work on site to eliminate the consequences and clear the debris.