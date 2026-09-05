Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,344

The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,344 people, local police have officially announced. The latest data as of 10:45 Bulgarian time on September 5, 2026 confirm the discovery of new bodies in the most affected northern and central regions of the country, with the black statistics continuing to grow.

According to the official report of the Nepalese law enforcement agencies, the bodies of 843 victims have been identified and successfully recovered so far, including 758 adults and 85 children. In addition, the authorities reported the discovery of another 501 severed body parts in the areas affected by the mudslides.

The natural disaster was unleashed on August 26, 2026, when a huge mass of ice and rocks collapsed from a glacier in the Himalayas near the border between Nepal and Tibet. This triggered a powerful tidal wave along the Bhote Koshi River, which literally swept away dozens of villages, roads, bridges and key hydropower facilities.

As of Saturday, joint rescue teams led by the Nepalese army were conducting search operations for the 11th consecutive day. 4,898 people are still being searched for under the debris and mud, for whom there is no information. Among those missing in the border areas are over 600 foreign nationals.

The efforts of doctors and humanitarian organizations are currently focused on containing the humanitarian crisis. The United Nations (UN) and UNICEF have already sounded the alarm that over 22,000 children in the region urgently need clean drinking water and sanitary materials due to the massive contamination of water sources and the risk of epidemics.