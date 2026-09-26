Fire breaks out at Ilya Refinery after drone attack

A fire has broken out on the territory of the Ilya Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory after a drone attack, Ukrainska Pravda reports. According to data cited by the publication, the attack began around midnight, and explosions were heard in Krasnodar and air defenses were activated.

Eyewitnesses reported an explosion at the Ilya Refinery “A. A. Shamara“, which is located in the city of the same name in the Seversky Region, about 50 kilometers from Krasnodar. However, the information about the fire and the attack has not been officially confirmed by the Russian authorities at the time of publication.

The plant processes up to 6.6 million tons of oil per year

The Ilya Refinery is among the large oil refining enterprises in the south of Russia. Its capacity is about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The raw material is supplied through the oil pipeline system of “Transneft“, and the production is used, among other things, to supply the Russian troops.

So far, there is no data on the scale of the fire, possible damage or casualties. It is also unclear whether the plant's operations have been disrupted.

Explosions also reported in Ulyanovsk and Perm

The attack on the Ilsky refinery comes a day after explosions were reported in the Russian cities of Ulyanovsk and Perm. According to Ukrainska Pravda, a plant and an oil refinery were hit there. Details of the damage and an official Russian assessment of these incidents were not provided.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda