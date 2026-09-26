Four injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv

Four people were injured in Russian drone strikes on the Kiev and Saltovo districts of Kharkiv. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, who initially reported on the injured people, but later specified that their number had reached four.

“According to preliminary data, a hit was registered near non-residential buildings in the Saltovo district,“ said Terekhov. Cars were damaged in the attack, some of which caught fire.

The mayor indicated that information about the consequences of the strikes is being clarified. At this stage, no other details have been reported about the condition of the injured or the extent of the material damage.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda