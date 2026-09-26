Bill Gates warns of risk of billions of victims due to AI

The development of artificial intelligence can lead to events in which up to one billion people die. This was stated by Microsoft founder Bill Gates in an interview with NBC News.

“Artificial intelligence is certainly powerful enough to manage events that lead to the death of a billion people“, Gates said. He specified that the risk is associated with the use of the latest tools by people with evil intentions.

According to him, there has never been such a powerful weapon as the combination of human malice and the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The interview did not specify a specific timeframe or scenario for such a catastrophe.

Gates calls for mandatory government oversight

Gates said that self-regulation by companies developing AI is not enough. According to him, governments should be directly involved in overseeing the development of the technology.

He called on the US authorities to adopt special legislation and include law enforcement agencies and politicians in discussions about guarantees and monitoring of artificial intelligence systems.

“This should be mandatory. It will create small additional costs for the industry, but it will not sharply slow down what it does“, said Bill Gates.

His statement emphasizes the use of AI by people and organizations, and not just the possibility of the technology itself acting out of control. Gates did not specify specific measures, deadlines or a draft law that US authorities should prepare.

Sources: NBC News