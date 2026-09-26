The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked the Krasnodar Territory with drones, there are deaths

The Seversky district of the Krasnodar Territory was attacked with drones. There are deaths, and one person was injured and is hospitalized in a serious condition in the regional hospital, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratiev announced.

„Unfortunately, there are deaths. I express my most sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones. This is an irreparable loss. One person is in serious condition. He is hospitalized in the regional hospital, and doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance“, Kondratiev wrote.

According to him, debris from a drone damaged a residential building. Fires broke out on the territory of two enterprises in the region. "All operational services are working on the scene," the governor said.

Kondratiev has instructed the head of the Seversky District, Alexei Cheverev, to organize support for the victim and the families of the deceased. The exact number of victims has not been specified.

Separately, the governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, reported an attack with drones aimed at the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk. According to him, the air defense forces have taken action and some drones have been shot down.

„A raid by drones is being repelled near Nevinnomyssk, aimed at the industrial zone of the city. Air defense is working, there have been downings“, Vladimirov wrote.

Drone and missile threat regimes are in effect throughout the entire territory of the Stavropol Territory. Residents are urged not to approach aircraft debris, and not to film and publish footage of crash sites, drone overflights, and the operation of air defense systems.