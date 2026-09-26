WSJ: Trump Rejects 7-Day Truce with Iran

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and told his aides that he expects the renewal of US strikes against the Islamic Republic after the midterm elections in November. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing a source in the Washington administration.

According to the publication, Trump is skeptical that Tehran will meet American demands. He has suggested to his advisers that the bombings could be resumed, but has not yet decided on their scale. The publication points out that the president does not want to start a large-scale military operation again, including due to the depletion of American ammunition stocks.

The information about the rejected proposal comes against the backdrop of ongoing indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran with the mediation of Qatar. Trump's decision itself and the possible plan for new strikes have not been officially announced by the White House.

What Iran is proposing

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had submitted to the United States through Qatar a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. According to Araghchi, the proposal envisages that certain conditions must first be met, after which a seven-day period will begin.

“If certain conditions are met, the strait will be opened at the end of the seventh day and negotiations will resume“, Abbas Araghchi said.

According to “Al Jazeera“, the conditions include a cessation of hostilities, an easing of the US naval blockade, and the lifting or easing of sanctions on Iranian oil. However, details of the verification mechanism and guarantees for safe shipping have not been finalized.

Elections as a possible turning point

Trump said earlier in September that he expected the war with Iran to end after the US midterm elections, and according to him, this could happen before them. In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the US president accused Tehran of delaying the achievement of an agreement to fully open the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict until the elections.

The regular midterm elections will be held on November 3, 2026. All 435 members of the House of Representatives, as well as senators, will be elected within the regular election cycle.

According to information from The Wall Street Journal, Washington is thus maintaining military pressure and monitoring the development of negotiations without committing to a new large-scale operation. It has not yet been confirmed whether the US administration will accept Iran's seven-day plan or will launch limited strikes if diplomatic contacts fail.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera