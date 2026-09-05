Hezbollah: The word "capitulation" does not exist in our dictionary!

"Hezbollah" is proud of its alliance with Iran and believes that Iran will continue to support the organization. This was stated by Lebanese MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, who is affiliated with "Hezbollah", the Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported.

Hassan also indicated that the word "capitulation" does not exist in our dictionary. He emphasized that "obligations related to Lebanese sovereignty were not fulfilled, and "Hezbollah" is still strong - evidence of this is the level of attention that the United States, the Zionist regime and international organizations are paying to the issue of Lebanon".

This morning the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.