Five people injured after an unknown substance was sprayed in a German nightclub,

Five people were injured after an unknown substance was sprayed in a nightclub in the northern German state of Lower Saxony last night, DPA reported, citing local law enforcement agencies, BTA reports.

The police said that a large-scale operation was underway at the nightclub in the village of Lintig.

The unknown substance was sprayed in the nightclub, where several hundred people had gathered early this morning, law enforcement officials said.

Several people experienced breathing problems and dizziness, with some of them losing consciousness, a police statement said. Many people sought medical attention from emergency services.

A 19-year-old man was detained, police added.