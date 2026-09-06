Washington and Kiev are pushing diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law – Jared Kushner, are holding key talks in Kiev with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. White House officials have stated categorically that the administration in Washington insists on a significant breakthrough in the negotiations before the onset of winter.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the American portal Axios, during the meeting, Zelensky presented plans to prepare the Ukrainian army for continued fighting during the winter period. In response, the American delegation emphasized its will to achieve rapid diplomatic progress aimed at freezing or ending the conflict in the coming months. The visit to Ukraine comes immediately after Witkoff and Kushner's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. After the conclusion of the second round in Kiev, the “European troika” is expected to join the negotiations (Great Britain, France and Germany).

In parallel, Financial Times revealed details about how the political and military elite in Kiev assess the real deadlines for completing active fighting. The FT analyses indicate that despite American pressure for quick results by winter, the real situation on the front and logistical challenges rather draw a horizon for a possible permanent ceasefire and intense clashes within the next year. Western partners in Europe are already preparing financial reserves to ensure the stability of Ukraine in case the negotiations are delayed.