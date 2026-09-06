Tragedy in the KBR: Avalanche swallows 15 climbers

Two people died, three were injured, and the fate of 10 more climbers remains unknown after a massive avalanche hit the mountains of Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (KBR). The incident occurred around 17:00 local time on September 6,, when the landslide from Mizhirgi Peak completely buried a registered group of 15 tourists. As of 23:30 Bulgarian time, the large-scale rescue operation in the Caucasus continues with maximum mobilization.

What is known about the incident so far?

According to official information from the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the group was moving along a previously agreed route in the area of the Mizhirgi Glacier. Before the landslide of the snow masses, a hurricane wind was reported, which also caused a serious rockfall.

Three of the climbers managed to get out from under the snow on their own and immediately reported to the emergency services. They received first aid on the spot, after which they were urgently evacuated by Mi-8 helicopter to the city of Nalchik and transferred to the Disaster Medicine Center.

The rescue operation is underway

Teams of the Elbrus High-Altitude Search and Rescue Team are working in the Bezengi Gorge. The operation is extremely complicated due to the difficult terrain of the high-altitude region and the ongoing danger of secondary avalanches. An additional 25 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 6 employees of the CBD Fire Department have been sent to the scene. With the onset of the morning of September 7, the aerial reconnaissance operation will be resumed with additional flights.

The investigation has already begun work to clarify the circumstances, and criminal proceedings have been initiated for negligence. The CBD Prosecutor's Office has also taken the case under personal control.