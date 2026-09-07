The military situation in Ukraine remains highly dynamic as of the morning of September 7, 2026. Last night, new massive drone attacks and artillery shelling were recorded, along with shocking revelations in the international press about the scale of financial abuses in the defense sector of the attacked country.

Massive fire in Mariupol after drone attack

On the night of September 7, the city of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russian forces, became the target of a drone attack. Local sources and eyewitnesses reported on social networks about strong explosions, followed by a huge fire in the shopping center “Galaxy“ (formerly called the Ukrainian supermarket “Epicenter“). According to data published by the Ukrainian publication “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, air defense has been activated in the city, but serious material damage has already occurred. A few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred at the shopping center of the same name in Donetsk.

Russian shelling of a residential area in Balakleya

Russian troops are also continuing their offensive, striking one of the neighborhoods of the city of Balakleya in the Kharkiv region. The head of the local city military administration, Vitaly Karabanov, confirmed the midnight attack, urging citizens to stay in shelters until the danger is completely over. According to information from TSN News, the exact consequences and the possible number of injured civilians are being clarified in the early hours of the day.

Secret audit: Ukraine lost $1.2 billion to corruption in 2024.

Amid the fierce fighting, the American newspaper “New York Times“ published a large-scale investigation based on classified internal documents and state audits of Ukraine. According to the revelations, in 2024 alone, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine lost about $1.2 billion due to fraud, waste and mismanagement in the field of military procurement.

The investigation highlights that seven of the ten largest military contractors in the country received new contracts from the Defense Procurement Agency, despite open investigations against them for corruption, systematic non-fulfillment of deliveries or even arrested executives. Auditors give examples of purchasing defective mortar shells and overpaying millions of dollars through opaque intermediaries while the budget is shrinking.