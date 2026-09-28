Volodymyr Zelensky: Russian military hits Palau-flagged ship in waters off Odessa

Russian forces hit a ship flying the flag of Palau in the Odessa region last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier today stating that Russian forces hit a cargo ship with military equipment in the Odessa port last night. The statement added that Ukrainian energy infrastructure, data and logistics centers, and a military airport were also hit in last night's strikes.

The head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, was quoted by Ukrinform as saying that at least two people were injured in the Russian attack in the region - a 63-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man.

Kiper wrote on the social network Telegram that Russian forces had struck a residential area in the Odessa region and that there was damage to the facades, roofs, and windows of several private homes, as well as to cars.

The head of the Odessa regional military administration also said that Russian forces had struck an empty warehouse. According to him, the strike caused a fire that was quickly extinguished. No one was injured in the attack.

At least two people were injured in a series of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, announced on Telegram on Sunday evening, DPA reported.

Fires broke out in several places in Odessa, filling the city with thick clouds of smoke. The attacks hit private homes, a production facility and warehouses, Kiper said.

Yesterday, the Russian military carried out two strikes on a building materials store in Odessa.

Russia is increasingly striking Ukrainian cities with combat drones and ballistic missiles, while on the practical front the situation remains stalemated, DPA recalls.

Ukraine has also attacked Russian oil and defense industry facilities with drones.