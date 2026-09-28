Three people died while trying to cross the English Channel

Three people died this morning while trying to cross the English Channel illegally, the French authorities announced, quoted by “Agence France-Presse“, BTA reports.

With the latest incident, the number of deaths in attempts to illegally cross the channel since the beginning of the year has reached 22 people.

There were also survivors in the incident. They were pulled from the water and transported back to the French coast by a French authorities vessel.

Attempts to cross the English Channel in small boats continue to be one of the main routes for migrants seeking to reach Britain.