Two districts in Odessa region were attacked with drones at night, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odessa region reported on its Facebook page, BTA reports.

Fires and destruction have occurred in Odessa and Izmail regions as a result of the drone attack, the emergency service reports.

In Odessa region, damage was caused to two residential buildings, as well as cars.

A private house, two cars, and outbuildings were damaged in Izmail region.

"The fires that broke out as a result of the strikes have been extinguished. The State Emergency Service has deployed 21 rescuers and 5 units of equipment to eliminate the consequences of the attacks," the statement said.

Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest in number according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.