11 people, 6 children injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

11 people, including six children, were injured in Russian shelling of a multi-storey apartment building in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. The strike hit the second floor of the building, and two floors were destroyed in the attack.

“Nine injured, including five children, are receiving all the necessary medical care in the Saltovsky district. The enemy strike hit the second floor of a multi-storey apartment building“, reported Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. He later updated the number of injured to 11 people, including six children.

Among the injured children are a 12-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. The injured are receiving medical assistance, Sinegubov reported.

A strike on the Kiev region was also reported

According to preliminary information, a strike was also carried out on the Kiev region of Kharkiv. At the moment, there are no additional confirmed details about the damage and casualties there.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda