Manfred Weber supports Ilse Aigner for German president

Manfred Weber has supported Ilse Aigner's candidacy for German president and has called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling coalition to agree on a common candidate within the next four weeks. The vice-chairman of the Bavarian Christian Social Union has insisted that the decision be made before the CSU party congress, scheduled for October 23 and 24, 2026.

“Now we don't need a long fight, but a clear signal“, Weber told DPA. He is also the chairman of the European People's Party.

Weber named Ilse Aigner

Aigner is the speaker of the Bavarian parliament and former German agriculture minister. According to Weber, she has the necessary political experience and qualities that the country needs to achieve unity.

The German president is elected by the Federal Assembly, which includes members of the Bundestag and representatives of all 16 German states. The conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the German Social Democratic Party are expected to have a majority, increasing the importance of the joint candidacy of the ruling party.

The election will be held on January 30, 2027.

The new president of Germany will be elected on January 30, 2027. Frank-Walter Steinmeier will leave office in March of that year after serving two consecutive five-year terms. Constitutional restrictions prevent him from being re-elected for a third term.

Among the other names being discussed for the post are Education Minister Karin Prien, Bundestag President Julia Klöckner and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Boris Rhein, Prime Minister of the state of Hesse, is also being mentioned as a possible candidate.

Germany has never elected a woman as president. Therefore, Aigner's possible nomination would raise the question of the first female head of state in the country's history.

Sources: BTA, DPA