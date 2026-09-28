Iran not planning new talks with US in New York

The Iranian delegation is not planning a new round of talks with the US in New York, the state news agency IRNA reported, citing a source. Tehran is awaiting a response to a proposal conveyed last week through a Qatari intermediary.

“There is no plan on the Iranian delegation's agenda to hold a new round of talks with the US side,“ the source was quoted by IRNA as saying. He said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to the country on Tuesday after completing his scheduled engagements.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Araghchi arrived in New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. During the visit, the Iranian side conveyed through Qatar its positions and conditions for resuming the diplomatic process.

Tehran awaits official response

According to IRNA, Iran has presented a proposal related to the cessation of hostilities, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the lifting of the maritime blockade. Tehran has also proposed a seven-day plan to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi said that Iran has heard the public reaction of US President Donald Trump, but is still waiting for Washington's official position to be conveyed through the mediators. “We expect the final position to be conveyed through the mediators and we will make a decision based on it“, said the Iranian foreign minister, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Trump said that he had rejected the latest Iranian proposal. According to Araghchi, however, the mediators have not yet delivered an official response to Tehran. Reuters reported that Iran continues to insist on a diplomatic solution, linking the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfillment of the conditions set.

Previous contacts through Qatar

Iranian and American representatives have already maintained contact through Qatari mediators in New York. The talks were related to Tehran's conditions for the resumption of negotiations and for free passage through the strategic sea route.

The latest message from Tehran means that a new round of negotiations between the two countries in New York has not been confirmed at this time. The Iranian side is maintaining the diplomatic channel, but first expects an official reaction from Washington on the submitted proposal.

Sources: Reuters, Anadolu Agency