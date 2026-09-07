Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian army strikes oil refineries in three Russian regions

Ukraine has struck Russian oil refineries in the Ryazan and Perm regions, as well as in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

„Our soldiers continue to adequately respond to Russian strikes against Ukraine. An oil refinery in the Ryazan region was hit,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram social network.

“Our long-range power was used against oil refineries in the Perm region and Tatarstan, as well as a storage facility and launch pad for attack drones in the Kursk region,“ the Ukrainian leader added.

Zelensky noted that a target in the waters of the Black Sea was also hit, without disclosing further details.

According to Ukrinform, in August Ukrainian forces carried out a series of strikes deep into Russian territory. Some of the targets hit were up to 1,900 km from the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Ukrainian strikes hit 12 large oil refineries, two gas processing and petrochemical plants, two military-industrial complex enterprises and other important sites, the Ukrainian news agency lists.

Donald Trump's envoys, who first visited Moscow and then Kiev, presented new, "more effective" proposals aimed at ending the war with Russia, the Ukrainian presidency reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he feared the war would continue into the winter due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to negotiate directly with him.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law, presented new, "more effective" proposals in Kiev proposals to end the war with Russia, a senior Ukrainian presidential official told AFP this evening.

Volodymyr Zelensky held his first talks with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner earlier today, after which the Ukrainian president did not seem optimistic.

“We count on the support of our European partners if the war continues into the winter, which seems likely for now“, he said at a press conference after his talks in Kiev with Donald Trump's envoys.

For his part, Steve Witkoff, who earlier today described the talks in Kiev as “very substantive” after being received at the Kremlin yesterday evening, stressed that Moscow and Kiev must make compromises to find a way out of the war that has been going on since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Both sides will have to make compromises and reduce their differences, "and we believe we have the necessary elements to achieve this," he said. "It is very difficult, but we are determined to do it," added Witkoff.

However, the Ukrainian president continued to insist that the territorial issue, which is central to the conflict, can only be resolved at meetings between heads of state.

"I want to stick to my position that such complex issues (regarding territories — ed. note) can only be resolved at the level of heads of state," said Volodymyr Zelensky, who has long called on his Russian counterpart for direct negotiations, but Vladimir Putin has refused.

A new round of talks was also held in Kiev today with the participation of the two American envoys, the Ukrainian delegation and European advisers - German Gunter Sauter, British Jonathan Powell and French Emmanuel Bohn.

This is the first visit to Ukraine by Witkoff, a businessman close to Trump, and Kushner since the beginning of their mediation in the conflict.

After returning to the White House in early 2025, Donald Trump has launched several rounds of talks aimed at finding a way out of the war, which began with the Russian invasion in 2022 and has become the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. So far, however, these attempts have not led to any significant breakthrough.

The negotiations are mainly blocked by the territorial issue. Moscow is demanding that the Ukrainian army completely withdraw from the eastern Donetsk region, which Kiev categorically refuses.

It is now unclear whether the proposal conveyed by Trump's envoys includes the cession of Ukrainian territory, as he had previously hinted.

On the occasion of the new round of negotiations, Vladimir Putin announced a cessation of strikes on Kiev for three days, from Saturday to Monday inclusive. Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, announced a halt to attacks on Moscow for the same period.

However, military action continues elsewhere in Ukraine and Russia.

On Sunday night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones and missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. They said they shot down most of them, but added that 11 sites in the country were still hit in the bombing.

For its part, the Russian military said it had neutralized 258 Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia overnight. One of the strikes hit a plant in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow. Russian media outlet ASTRA said it was an oil refinery.

And the operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region reported two deaths and two injuries in the region when a drone hit a car, TASS reported.