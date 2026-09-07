A New Bet for the Bulgarian Armed Forces: Drones, Tariffs and Walls in Europe

The European Union is sharply stepping up security measures and military support for Ukraine, building new defense facilities, imposing drastic economic barriers, and launching joint high-tech production. Diplomatic pressure is also increasing as Brussels balances ambitious plans with the real production capabilities of its industry.

Diplomatic soundings and doubts in Brussels

The head of European diplomacy expressed hope that US negotiators, who recently held key meetings in the region, have clearly seen Russia's complete unwillingness to achieve real peace. At the same time, however, internal reports from the European Commission reveal deep concerns. According to information from the authoritative publication Euractiv (www.euractiv.com), serious doubts are emerging in the EC regarding the ability of the European military-industrial complex to fully and timely cover the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Experts point out that the launch of new defense initiatives in Brussels takes between 5 and 10 years, which does not correspond to the dynamics of the battlefield.

The “Bars“ missile drones and testing of new technologies

Despite administrative challenges, military cooperation is making a breakthrough. The first deliveries to the front from the new joint production of Ukrainian “Bars“ jet drones on the territory of Europe, financed by Germany, are expected as early as October 2026 (information from the Ukrainian bureau RBC-Ukraine: www.rbc.ua). This jet drone, defined as a rocket drone, has a range of up to 1,000 km, a speed of over 700 km/h and a warhead of up to 60 kg.

At the same time, tests of new unmanned systems with a similar range of nearly 1,000 km are being launched in Poland. As part of the large-scale panic transformation of the industry, a plant of the automotive giant Volkswagen (VW) is being completely rebuilt to begin mass production of modern air defense (ADF) systems.

Economic blockade by Latvia and the wall of Finland

On the economic front, the Baltic countries are taking unprecedented steps. Latvia officially announced that it is introducing protective duties of 300% on all grain and agricultural products coming from Russia and Belarus (report by the Latvian media network Delfi: rus.delfi.lv). The aim is to make transit through Latvian ports uneconomical and stop the trafficking of stolen Ukrainian grain.

Meanwhile, Finland announced the finalization of its large-scale project along its eastern border. The country has spent 356 million euros for the construction of a high-tech 200-kilometer fence along the border with Russia, equipped with cameras, drone sensors and patrol roads (reported by Finnish national media Yle: yle.fi).