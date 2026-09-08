The situation in the Middle East and its related global supply chains are escalating to a critical September 8. The naval blockade against Iran, renewed by the US, has caused a serious international response, affecting the global economy, shipping and energy markets.

The US tightens the noose around Iran with dozens of intercepted vessels

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced that since the renewal of the naval blockade on July 14, American forces have intercepted and diverted 94 commercial vessels linked to Iran. According to the official report published on the social network X, three vessels were put out of action, and two others underwent military on-board inspections. Tensions have escalated after mutual missile strikes between US forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at key points such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Erdogan sounds the alarm: The world is paying the bill with shock prices

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a tough stance on the economic consequences of the conflict. According to his words, reported by the Anadolu Agency, the consequences of the crisis with Iran are being felt all over the world, as oil and diesel prices are reaching historic highs. The conflict has forced the government in Ankara to adjust its medium-term economic program, postponing the single-digit inflation target until 2029. Turkey's central bank estimates that the war is directly adding about 7 percentage points to the country's domestic inflation.

Diplomatic shuttle in Moscow and humanitarian drama in India

Amid the oil shock, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding emergency talks in Moscow with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the meeting, with the main topics being the restoration of free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the prevention of a new escalation.

In parallel, Russian diplomacy is trying to resolve a critical case in India. The press service of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, quoted by the Zen media platform (dzen.ru), reported that 19 Russian sailors have been stranded for months aboard the seized tanker Unity near the Indian port of Paradip. The ship was detained over commercial disputes and the shipowner's debts for fuel, and the crew is suffering from severe food and water shortages. Russian diplomatic missions are working as a priority to repatriate their compatriots, with a court ruling expected on September 9.