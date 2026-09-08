The Argentine government announced on Monday that it will file criminal charges against the energy company “Navitas Petroleum“ and its leadership over activities in the Falkland Islands, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Argentine President Javier Milley said on Friday he would impose sanctions on oil companies drilling in the area of the British overseas territory that Argentina claims.

The two countries fought a war over the islands in 1982 in a conflict that Britain won.

The current Argentine President, Milley, has stepped up his rhetoric, claiming sovereignty over the islands. In an address to the nation, he said that "winds of change" are in favor of Argentina's claim to the islands, encouraged by signs that the United States may reconsider its neutral position on the issue.

For his part, again on Friday, British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said that the Falkland Islands "are British" and Britain's commitment to them "is absolute and unwavering."

The Falkland Islands "are British" and Britain's commitment to them "is absolute and unwavering," British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said today, after Argentine President Javier Milley indicated that "the winds of change" were blowing. are in favor of Argentina's claims to the islands, reported Agence France-Presse.

The Falkland Islands, an archipelago located 600 kilometers off the coast of Argentina and whose sovereignty is the subject of territorial disputes between Britain and Argentina, are "British because their inhabitants chose to be so", stressed Minister Streeting.

"Our commitment to the Falkland Islands is absolute and unwavering", he added.

Argentine President Javier Milley has escalated tensions between Buenos Aires and the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands, warning that he will impose economic sanctions on companies that extract oil near the British overseas territory, the BBC reported this morning.

In an address to the nation, Milley said that "the winds of change" are in favor of Argentina's claims to the islands, encouraged by signs that the United States may reconsider its neutral position on the issue.