Kaia Kalas: AfD result in Saxony-Anhalt is cause for concern

The head of European Union diplomacy, Kaia Kalas, expressed concern after the victory of the right-wing party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt, reports the Lithuanian news channel LRT, reports News.bg.

“I am simply afraid that we may wake up in a situation where we have not done enough to prevent threats and protect ourselves. But, of course, the German citizens themselves, as a democratic country, must make their own choice“, said Kallas after a meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius.

She said that parties that she said were ignoring her warnings about the Russian threat were continuing to strengthen their positions.

“At the same time, parties that are in a sense blind to this threat and say that we should not do anything about it because it is none of our business are strengthening their positions“, said the head of European diplomacy.

AfD won with 43.8% of the vote

In the elections for the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, the AfD received 43.8% of the vote.

The ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, which has placed emphasis on increasing the military expenses, received 17.2%.

At a press conference on September 7, Merz acknowledged that the result represented the CDU's heaviest electoral defeat in decades.

He also said that the outcome of the vote would have international implications.