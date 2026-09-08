Vucic announced that he was dissolving the parliament and scheduling early elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the public broadcaster RTS that he would sign a decree dissolving the parliament tomorrow at noon and calling early parliamentary elections for October 25, BTA reported.

He stressed that he would sign the decrees dissolving the National Assembly and scheduling elections tomorrow, exactly at 12:00 local time, 13:00 Bulgarian time.

Vucic wishes everyone a successful democratic race and announced that he believes that after the elections there will be a way out “of this crisis that everyone is constantly talking about“.

“I will gladly accept any democratic result, I think it is important for the country. I will congratulate my opponents if they win, I won't get angry, and if they don't congratulate me, I'm used to it. "I wish everyone success and I will say more about this tomorrow at 12 o'clock," Vucic said tonight.

On September 2, RTS announced that the elections would be held on October 25, citing its own sources.

The student movement in Serbia, which arose spontaneously after an incident at the railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, where 16 people died on November 1, 2024, has raised a demand for new elections to be held as early as May 2025.

Serbian students have led mass anti-system protests and blamed the tragedy in Novi Sad on the ruling party.

They will participate in the vote as observers and will support candidates who enjoy high public trust and have not been part of Serbian political life so far.