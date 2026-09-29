Taiwan receives assurances from the US that its policy towards the island is not changing

Taiwan continues constant negotiations with the US on arms supplies and has received assurances that the US policy towards the island remains unchanged after the meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. This was stated by Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Ku, BTA reports.

According to him, Taipei has repeatedly received confirmation from the US side that there is no change in policy towards Taiwan. Ku added that talks on specific deals are ongoing and so far the Taiwanese government has not been notified of any change in them.

The US is the main international partner and supplier of arms to Taiwan, although the two countries do not have official diplomatic relations. China strongly opposes US arms sales to the island, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Among the unresolved issues are the delayed deliveries of already ordered weapons. Of particular importance is the 2019 deal for 66 F-16V fighter jets. The aircraft are equipped with upgraded avionics, radar and weapons systems designed to improve Taiwan's capabilities against the Chinese air force.

According to Taiwanese media, the first two F-16Vs are already in Hawaii and await the flight to Taiwan. Ku did not give a specific delivery date, but said that production has reached a stage that allows the delivery of the aircraft. Compensation measures are also planned due to the delay.

From “Lockheed Martin“ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In parallel, the issue of a new US arms package for Taiwan worth about $14 billion remains unresolved. Trump said in May that he was withholding it, and after his meeting with Xi in Washington, he did not announce a change on this issue.

The US commitment to Taiwan's defense is also linked to the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which obliges Washington to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Taipei rejects Beijing's claims to sovereignty over Taiwan.