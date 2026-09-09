Ukraine has been subjected to a massive airstrike by Russian drones and missiles, causing serious damage to critical infrastructure and taking lives. The situation at 4:00 a.m. on September 9, 2026 remains critical in many regions of the country, reports the Ukrainian publication “Ukrainskaya Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/08/8052511/).

Energy collapse: DTEK thermal power plant stopped working, large-scale blackout in the south

After several successive waves of attacks, one of the major Thermal power plants (TPPs) of the DTEK company have stopped producing electricity due to serious equipment damage. According to the official website of DTEK, this is another severe blow to the energy network, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company's facilities have been attacked over 230 times.

The attack coincided with a complete blackout in Nikolaev and Kherson. On the evening of September 8, the electricity in these two regional centers completely disappeared, the mayor of Mykolaiv Alexander Senkevich and the head of the Kherson city administration Yaroslav Shanko reported on their Telegram channels. In Mykolaiv, trams were stopped, and the water supply was cut off. By the early hours of September 9, power workers had managed to partially restore power to some areas in the south (rbc.ua/ukr/news/hersonshchini-ta-mikolayivshchini-vidnovili-1788893642.html).

Victims and Injured: Drones Attack Train, Residential Buildings, and Factories

Tragedy in Kherson: At around 7:10 p.m., a Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building in the Dnipro district of the city. During the attack a 70-year-old woman died in her apartment, the head of the Kherson OVA Alexander Prokudin informed (interfax.com.ua/news/general/1200928.html).

Train strike in Sumy region: In the Sumy region, Russian drones carried out a targeted attack on an arriving passenger train. A fire broke out in the locomotive and one of the carriages. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), 10 people were injured . Rescuers and local authorities managed to evacuate the remaining 19 passengers in armored vehicles in a timely manner (pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/08/8052492/).

Attacks in Kharkov and Zolochev: Prez noshta sresh 9 septemvri ammunition „Shahed“ udarikha housing cooperation in the Kiev district in Kharkov and a warehouse in the Kholodnogorsk district, kadeto izbukhna golyam fire. Early in the evening, Russian drone attack and the city of Zolochev in the Bogodukhovsky district, with some suffer the Trim, peaceful citizens and destruction of the administrative and private sector, protect the regional governor Oleg Sinegubov (pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/09/8052523/).

Fire in Byala Tsarkva:In the town of Byala Tsarkva (Kiev region), a hostile attack from the pre-trial detention center caused a huge fire in a local enterprise. Gradskiyat svet prizova residents on sednite gradi hastily and close the sanctuary for the sake of the thick smoke. Local sources reported that the plant was registered on the market for the custodians of REEVA products (zn.ua/UKRAINE/v-beloj-tserkvi-posle-ataki-rf-vspykhnul-pozhar-na-predprijatii.html).

Transport collapse in the capital Kiev

Trace of damage from air alarm and rocket strike prez denonoschito, Kyiv has fallen into serious transport collapse. The bridges, crossing the left and right sides of the beaches, are very difficult, and the city's ground transport is moving with great difficulty. Stotitsi residents of Ostanakh blockirani on spirkite in opit da se tiberat, ty kato pusnatite izvänredni busi se okazakha polneni, betraying the economic publication „Ekonomicheska Pravda“ (epravda.com.ua/rus/infrastruktura/vecherom-8-sentyabrya-v-kieve-proizoshel-transportnyy-kollaps-825443/).

Restore work on the destroyed infrastructure in the country continues at an emergency pace.