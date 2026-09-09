The political scene in the US is facing an unprecedented dynamic, combining large-scale party forums, escalating economic conflict with neighboring countries and deep geopolitical commentary.

Historic Republican Forum in Texas

US President Donald Trump announced that on September 9 and 10 he will be a key figure at the first-ever interim convention of the Republican Party in Dallas (USA). The event, which is being held at the “American Airlines Center“, aims to mobilize conservative voters before the important elections in November. Trump will open the forum on Wednesday and close it with a formal speech on Thursday, turning the event into a show of party unity and strength, the PBS media network (www.pbs.org) reported in its material.

Investigation into intelligence conspiracy against Trump

In parallel with preparations for Dallas, the authoritative Associated Press agency (apnews.com) reported that the US Department of Justice has sharply intensified its investigation into a possible conspiracy by the US intelligence community against Donald Trump. New subpoenas have been sent by a grand jury in Florida to former government officials. The investigative team, led by veteran Joe DiGenova, is investigating whether security service figures violated Trump's rights and illegally coordinated their actions in the “Russiagate“ case. and the raid on the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trade blockade against Canada and a $50 billion hit

On the economic front, the Trump administration has taken radical steps against Ottawa. It was announced that starting September 29, the United States will introduce a complete ban on the import of some Canadian goods, including large quantities of alcohol, motorcycles and dairy products, Reuters (www.reuters.com) reports. Trump personally ordered the complete exclusion of Canadian products from US government procurement, which deprives Canadian businesses of access to contracts worth about $50 billion annually. This move is a direct response to Canada's counter-tariff duties on $20 billion in American goods, announced hours earlier, CBS News (www.cbsnews.com) reports.

Criticism of Germany's migration policy

Donald Trump did not ignore European issues, commenting on the current election results in Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved a historic triumph in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. White House officials noted that Trump sees these results as a clear sign that the people of Germany will no longer tolerate the country's current liberal migration policy. The American leader's position, spread on social networks and quoted by international observers on platforms such as Instagram (www.instagram.com), highlights the growing wave of dissatisfaction with the refugee flow in Western Europe.