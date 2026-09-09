US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that it is entirely possible that a concrete plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine will be developed in the near future. In a statement updated to 5:05 Bulgarian time on September 9, 2026, the number one American diplomat defined the recently held diplomatic meetings in Moscow and Kiev as extremely “substantive“.

According to Rubio, during the talks in the two capitals, specific and profound proposals for a ceasefire were discussed. Although the details remain confidential, Washington has demonstrated moderate optimism for achieving a diplomatic breakthrough. Information about the negotiations and the readiness to draw up a framework for peace was confirmed by world agencies, with details on the subject being disseminated by Reuters (reuters.com) and Al-Jazeera (aljazeera.com).

In parallel with the topic of Ukraine, Washington also made sharp criticisms of the technological development of the Old Continent. According to the official US position, Europe is not developing at all in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and is lagging behind global leaders. The US administration has emphasized that EU regulations are hindering innovation, while the US and Asia continue to dominate the AI technology market. Critical analyses of Europe's technological stagnation were published in Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) and Forbes (forbes.com).