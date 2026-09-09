Steve Witkoff Earned $107 Million from Crypto Firm

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Peace, Steve Witkoff, has won the remarkable $107 million in 2025 through a holding company that owns his stake in their joint crypto project. This became clear from an official report on his financial condition, published by the US Office of Government Ethics.

The billionaire and real estate entrepreneur's income marks a huge jump compared to the previous 2024, when the same holding structure brought him $34 million.

However, the financial document does not reveal the exact value and income from the holding's individual assets. For this reason, the declaration lacks a detailed breakdown of how much of the amount comes directly from World Liberty Financial LLC - the cryptocurrency company co-founded by the Trump and Witkoff families, which operates the USD1 stablecoin and the WLFI token. The holding company itself also includes other business interests of Witkoff, including luxury resorts, golf courses, hotel management and residential properties.

Conflict of interest and political repercussions

The increase in Steve Witkoff's wealth has once again intensified criticism and concerns from regulators about potential conflicts of interest. Witkoff plays a key diplomatic role in the Trump administration, actively participating in negotiations surrounding the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The crypto project World Liberty Financial has attracted significant international capital, including large-scale investments from the Middle East, which has provoked increased pressure from Democratic senators to completely divest the envoy's crypto assets. Administration spokespeople explain that procedures are currently underway to transfer and sell assets in order to comply with ethical standards, but at the time of filing the declaration, the processes have not yet been fully completed.

According to new data, Witkoff's total assets are estimated at no less than $408.7 million.