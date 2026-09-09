The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz a "slave of the German military-industrial complex", RIA Novosti reported, quoted by Focus.

“Merz is a slave of the German military-industrial complex“, said Zakharova. According to her, the German Chancellor is not just lobbying for the interests of the military-industrial complex, but serving these interests.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, stated that the degree of militarization of the German economy, as well as the volume of military and other assistance to Ukraine, are increasing.

“At the same time, the line is being drawn that Russia must suffer more destruction and that assistance to Ukraine will be provided as much as necessary“, Nechaev said.